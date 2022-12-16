CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 199,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,114,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.02 and had previously closed at $1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.