CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 199,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,114,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.02 and had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

