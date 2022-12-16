Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $100,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,518. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

