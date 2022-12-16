Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.70 billion-$144.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.56 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. 64,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Centene by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

