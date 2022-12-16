Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.96. Cerus shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 10,634 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

