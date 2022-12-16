Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $94.31. Chase shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 62,381 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Chase by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

