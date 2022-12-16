Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,192. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

