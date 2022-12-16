Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as low as C$11.40. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 4,187 shares trading hands.

CHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$197.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 40.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

