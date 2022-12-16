China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

China Industrial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. China Industrial Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
China Industrial Group Trading Down 100.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About China Industrial Group
China Industrial Group, Inc through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company has its principal executive offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Industrial Group (CIND)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for China Industrial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Industrial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.