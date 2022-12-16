China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

China Industrial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. China Industrial Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

China Industrial Group Trading Down 100.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About China Industrial Group

(Get Rating)

China Industrial Group, Inc through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company has its principal executive offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

