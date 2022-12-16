Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,731,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Performance

CD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chindata Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on CD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.