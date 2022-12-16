Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CHT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

