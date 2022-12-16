Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 380,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CHT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,580,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

