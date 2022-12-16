CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down $18.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,468.64. 2,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,494.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.