CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 23,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,272. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

