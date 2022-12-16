CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. 147,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,501,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

