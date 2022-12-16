CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.52 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

