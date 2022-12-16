CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.10 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $45.54. 25,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

