CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,533 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,569. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.