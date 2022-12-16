CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 68,413 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FANG traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.83. 14,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

