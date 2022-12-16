CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.