CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,507. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

