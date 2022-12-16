Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.