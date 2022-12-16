Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 171.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 239,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

