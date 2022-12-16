Citigroup Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

NYSE EW opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

