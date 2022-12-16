Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 114,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,510,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

