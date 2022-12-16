Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.85 on Monday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.