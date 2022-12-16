Citigroup Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $368.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $348.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.60.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $324.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after buying an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.