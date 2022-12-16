CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of EHAB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

