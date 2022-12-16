CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $201.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $201.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.21.

CME Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $6,055,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

