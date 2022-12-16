Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Insider Timothy Jonas Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Jonas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$154,000.00 ($104,054.05).
Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Cobram Estate Olives Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Cobram Estate Olives’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.
Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile
Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its portfolio of olive oil brands includes Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's olive farming assets include approximately 2.4 million olive trees planted on 6,584 hectares of freehold farmland in Victoria, Australia; and 207,500 trees planted on 358 hectares of long-term leased and freehold properties in California, the United States.
