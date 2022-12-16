Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $890.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

