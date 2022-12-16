Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

