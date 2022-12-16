Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PSF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.