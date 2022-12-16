CoinLoan 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,442.71 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $22,442.71 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00048903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

