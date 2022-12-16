Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $77.88. 3,587,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

