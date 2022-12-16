Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 316,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,908. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

