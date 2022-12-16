Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,917. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

