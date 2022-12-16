Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average is $205.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.