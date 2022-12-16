Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Datadog were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Datadog by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 207,260 shares worth $15,736,782. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,455. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.