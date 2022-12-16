Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 105 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.45. 25,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

