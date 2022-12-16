Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 168 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,711. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

