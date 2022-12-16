Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 250,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,033. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

