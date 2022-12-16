Community Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after purchasing an additional 357,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,066. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.