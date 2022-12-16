Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $78.90. 13,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,591. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

