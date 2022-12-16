Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 251.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MGDDF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

