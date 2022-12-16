Comparing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -0.76% 7.53% 3.45% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.80 -$570,000.00 -0.03 -126.62 Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 4.17 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

