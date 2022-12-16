Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Wendi B. Carpenter Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Wendi B. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -23.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 62,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.