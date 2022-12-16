Concordium (CCD) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Concordium has a total market cap of $45.97 million and $839,317.20 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,553,729,705 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

