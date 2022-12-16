Conflux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $52.89 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00402281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00861041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00102207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00612767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00284513 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02660011 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,657,447.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

