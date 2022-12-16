Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $58.85

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 58.85, but opened at 56.61. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 56.64, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of 55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 51.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $19,035,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

