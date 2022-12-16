Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $58.85

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 58.85, but opened at 56.61. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 56.64, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of 55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 51.46.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
