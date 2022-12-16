Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average of $241.93.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

